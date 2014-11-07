© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

Kitron strengthens cooperation with Aidon OY

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron UAB, in Kaunas, Lithuania, has received orders for Aidon RF communication modules for projects in the growing Norwegian market.

The orders have a value for Kitron of NOK 41 million (EUR 4.8 million), and will be fulfilled during the next three years. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.



"It is a valuable opportunity to enlarge our business with a longtime partner, which becomes a preferred supplier for energy utilities and service providers in the Nordic countries. We are looking forward to starting production towards the beginning of the next year," said Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron UAB.