Fineline opens new company in Switzerland

The Fineline group has opened a new subsidiary in Luzern, Switzerland, dedicated to serving customers in Switzerland and Benelux.

“We are very happy to be able to leverage Fineline’s success with customers across Europe in Medical, Telecommunications, Industrial, Automotive and Avionics and other industries, towards building a strong PCB offering for Swiss, Belgian and Dutch customers from our new office” said Orna Kleinman, President of Fineline Europe.



“Luzern central location in Switzerland and in Europe allows us to uniquely leverage Fineline’s strong supply base along with internal technological and engineering capabilities and to deliver a wide range of PCBs across all technologies, volume requirements, including QTA and prototyping. at very competitive prices and lead time to local customers,” he adds.