Hi-Tech updates manufacturing with DEK equipment

Hi-Tech Electronic Products and Manufacturing, Inc. has selected ASM Assembly Systems’ DEK Horizon 01iX platform for its high-volume, high-mix manufacturing line.

In addition, the Illinois-based EMS company is using DEK VectorGuard stencils and understencil cleaning fabric to enable high yields, fast product changeover and reduced consumables costs.



“We assemble printed circuit boards for a variety of applications including consumer, military, aerospace and medical electronics,” explains Hi-tech President Michael Johnson, who personally oversees production in the 33'000 square foot, 37-year-old operation. “These types of products demand exceptional accuracy, reliability and quality and we wanted a printer that could deliver – and then some. As compared to the other systems we evaluated, the DEK Horizon 01iX offered not only the precision, speed and reliable performance we need, but hands-off machine control intelligence as well.”



Hi-Tech incorporated DEK HawkEye 1700 inspection technology, Cyclone understencil cleaning system and Grid-Lok automatic board support into its DEK Horizon 01iX.



“This platform and all of its added features have streamlined our manufacturing operation and, frankly, made life much easier,” says Johnson. “When there is human interaction with the board, there is always the chance that something can go wrong. The intelligence built into the DEK Horizon 01iX gives me and my team extreme confidence in the quality of our products. Plus, the user interface is outstanding and makes platform operation simple and seamless.”