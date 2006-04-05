Intel first one to launch 65nm NOR

Intel's handset OEM customers will benefit from a common flash architecture that will simplify the migration from 90nm to 65nm process technology.

"With these offerings, Intel continues to lead in providing the industry's most advanced NOR flash memory for the mainstream handset market segment," said Brian Harrison, Intel vice president and general manager of the Flash Memory Group. "Our 65nm process technology will improve flash performance to enable the next generation of handsets that deliver new and enhanced capabilities for end-users."



Samples will be available to customers late in the second quarter.



Intel's first production of microprocessors built on 65nm technology started in the second half of 2005. The company is currently shipping mobile, desktop, server and embedded processors.