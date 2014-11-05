© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Foxconn to set up new production base

The EMS-giant – which is seemingly becoming bigger by the day – is reportedly setting up a new production base for handset and connectors in Northern China.

The base – which represents a USD 42 million investment – will include an exhibition center, and will also will also provide sales, component design and maintenance services, according to Digitimes, citing Chinese CBN Daily.