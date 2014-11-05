© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Kyocera and Ingram Micro enters distribution agreement

Ingram Micro and Kyocera Communications has entered into a new agreement in which Ingram Micro Mobility will be the distributor of Kyocera mobile phones in the Latin America region.

The new Kyocera DuraForce will be the first Kyocera product to enter the Latin America region via this relationship. Kyocera will leverage Ingram Micro’s infrastructure and channel capabilities in Latin America, reaching value-added resellers, system integrators and service providers.



“Ingram Micro Mobility offers the experience, infrastructure and extensive network of value-added resellers necessary to successfully launch and support Kyocera mobile devices across Latin America,” said Eric Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of global sales and marketing at Kyocera Communications. “This relationship enables us to provide new handsets like DuraForce and support future devices in more than 40 countries in the region, allowing businesses to realize increased productivity and lower their total cost of ownership through durable devices that will stand up to the toughest environments.”