© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

AOI expert John Nelson joins Koh Young America

John Nelson, an SPI and AOI specialist with nearly 15 years of experience in machine vision inspection, has joined Koh Young America as an Applications Manager.

John Nelson will be focusing on AOI evaluation and pre-sales activities for Koh Young. John will report to Juan Arango, but will work closely with other engineers to fulfill the needs of the customers.



“We’re very pleased to have John join our team. The timing is perfect, and I’m confident that he will serve our customers well, helping them choose the best measurement technology, and also share his insight with his other Koh Young colleagues,” said Harry H. Yun, General Manager, Koh Young America.



Most recently, John was a Senior Subject Matter Expert for Kimball Electronics in Jasper, Indiana, serving there since 2011. While there, he supported AOI, SPI, and Laser Marking programming, software, and equipment development, and was a liaison between Kimball Electronics and equipment vendors to resolve equipment and software related issues including research, analysis, and introduction of new technologies. Prior to that, John worked as a Process Engineer for Flextronics in Plano, Texas. He also worked for Agilent technologies in Texas.