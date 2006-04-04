Jaltek appoints new production manager

Ido Yoram brings management experience with a global Tier-1 EMS Provider and an advanced networks solution provider to bear on his new role at UK-based EMS-provider Jaltek Systems.

The latest addition to the Jaltek Systems team, Ido Yoram, brings with him a wealth of skills in operations, people and project management resulting from his years with Big Band Networks, an advanced tele- and data communications solutions provider in Israel. He was also responsible for full turnkey and new product introduction management for high tech telecommunications companies with Tier-1 EMS provider Flextronics in Israel, as well as for the transfer of projects between Flextronics' manufacturing sites.



His company experience and his familiarity with these high-end products and marketplaces will serve him well in his new role as Production Manager with Jaltek Systems, where he will be responsible across the board for the company's production activities.



When an OEM selects Jaltek Systems to make its products, that OEM is also trusting the premier UK EMS company with its reputation. It's a decision that is not to be made lightly, especially considering the markets in which Jaltek's clients operate: markets such as the defence, aviation, medical, automotive and broadcast sectors; markets that require complex products for embedded computer systems and I/P development platforms; markets that demand the very best from the entire electronics manufacturing cycle, from design through to manufacture.



Jaltek's ongoing success in these advanced, heavily-regulated niche markets is due its people, who, with their experience and vision continue to invest in the resources, both technical and human, that allow it to stay at the forefront of electronics manufacture.



Following its recent acquisition of leading independent contract electronic design house Abra Cad, and its strategic partnership with Swedish Tier-1 EMS provider NOTE AB, Jaltek's growth prospects are increasing, and the company, remaining true to its emphasis on human resources, is further building its management team, bringing in people whose talents and experience continue to enhance its professionalism and future development prospects.



Steve Pittom, Jaltek's Sales Director, is delighted with the new appointment: "Ido comes highly recommended. His skills as a strong, disciplined leader will help us in building our team within Jaltek, while his commitment to servicing customers is essential to Jaltek's client-oriented philosophy".



"Jaltek Systems is a forward thinking company, which very much attracted me to this role," says Yoram, adding "just one of the ways in which the company is demonstrating its commitment to the future is the fact that it was one of the first EMS companies in the UK to work with customers to take them through to lead-free compliance". He is also impressed with Jaltek's focus on quality, process control and customer service. "This is extremely important for me in my new role, given the trust that our OEM customers accord us in asking us to design and manufacture products that will carry their name," he underlines. "It is reassuring for them that we can offer Class 3 status and the BSI Kitemark, even more so when you consider that we are working in areas requiring high reliability.



Since starting my role I have been able to see for myself that Jaltek's 'refreshingly different' slogan is more than just words, and that this enthusiasm and commitment resonates across the whole company. I am delighted to have joined the Jaltek team". He concludes.