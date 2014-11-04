© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

MAN moves production in Poland

MAN is concentrating its production of city buses at the plant in Starachowice, Poland. This will require an investment in Poland of around EUR 40 million, which will be used for a new vehicle generation among other things.

Final assembly of buses will be transferred from Poznan to Starachowice over the coming years up until the end of 2016. In future MAN will have its entire city bus production concentrated there and will increase the workforce. At a staff meeting, MAN informed employees at the Poznan site about the relocation of production. The around 900 affected employees at the Poznan site are guaranteed a job at the MAN bus plant in Starachowice.



“By concentrating its city bus production in Starachowice, MAN is responding to weak demand and existing overcapacities. All affected employees can transfer to our Starachowice plant. We will support employees who choose to move by providing attractive mobility bonuses, because we urgently need their expertise”, said Anders Nielsen, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus AG.



Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is investing heavily in the Poznan region: a new plant for manufacturing the new VW Crafter will be built there by the end of 2016.