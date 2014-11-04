© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

TT Electronics moves production – layoffs will be inevitable

TT Electronics will be moving some product lines from its facility in Werne (Germany) to Romania. 45% of the work force will be laid off.

The company's operational plan in Sensing and Control (S&C) has progressed and a final agreement has been reached with the trade union and workers' council in Germany. The agreement covers the proposed transfer of manufacturing lines from Werne to other locations; mainly Romania.



Under the agreement, certain product lines will be moved from Werne to Romania but some manufacturing will remain. The overall headcount at Werne will reduce to between 300 and 325. The transfer is already underway and is anticipated to be fully completed during the first half of 2017.



The company is also transferring manufacturing from Fullerton (USA) to Mexicali (Mexico). However, some production line transfers have been put on hold in order to fulfil a significant customer order agreed in the first half, a statement reads.



The company has already closed sales offices in Japan, France and Italy, the interim statement announces.