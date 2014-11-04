© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Bosch steps up activities in Africa

Bosch is steadily expanding its presence in Africa. The company has opened two new African branch offices, one in Luanda, the capital of Angola, and the other in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

This brings the total number of African countries in which Bosch has a regional subsidiary or branch office to seven. These will soon be joined by Algeria and Ghana, where the company is opening two new locations by the end of this year.



“The growing middle class, ever more well-educated young people, the continent’s wealth of raw materials – all these point toward positive economic development for many African countries,” said Bosch management board member Uwe Raschke. This makes the region attractive for Bosch, he explained. “We can contribute to improving quality of life for local people with our products and services. In this respect, we are concentrating on the needs and demands of the individual markets and of our local customers,” Raschke said.



The new branch offices in Angola and Mozambique will initially focus on the sale of automotive spare parts, workshop concepts, power tools, security systems, and thermotechnology. In the future, though, machinery for the safe and resource-conserving packaging of pharmaceutical products and foodstuffs such as rice and flour will also be offered. The expansion of local know-how is also an important concern for Bosch. For instance, the company offers training for local automotive workshops. These are often jointly conducted with local partners, such as automobile associations or other institutions.