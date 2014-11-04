© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Escatec appoints new R&D manager in Malaysia

Escatec appoints new R&D Manager for the Design & Development Team in Penang, Malaysia

Escatec has appointed Azanor Zaidi Muhammed as the new R&D Manager based in Penang, Malaysia. He joins Escatec Technology Sdn. Bhd. (”ETM”) from Motorola Solutions Sdn. Bhd. where he was working for over 24 years. Azanor held the position of Engineering Manager for 13 years.



“We are delighted that Azanor is joining ETM,” said Michael Walser, Escatec’s Head of Global R&D. “He will play an important role in further excel ETM to the next level in our growth strategy. His experience and knowledge will help us accelerate our plans to make Escatec one of the leading contract design & development operations in Europe and South East Asia.” “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Christof Künz for his contributions provided to ETM over the past three years. At the same time I am very pleased to announce today that Christof accepted the role of Senior Key Account Manager Engineering Services here in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.”