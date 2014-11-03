© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Agilent completes spin-off of measurement business

Agilent Technologies has completed the spinoff of its electronic measurement business, Keysight Technologies.

Agilent announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies on Sept. 19, 2013. The company said at the time that its businesses had evolved into two distinct investment and business opportunities. Agilent will focus on life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Keysight will focus on electronic measurement. As previously announced, Ron Nersesian is president and CEO of Keysight.



"The completion of this separation and the creation of Keysight Technologies will provide excellent shareholder value by sharpening the focus of each company and allowing Agilent and Keysight to pursue their individual growth strategies," said Agilent CEO Bill Sullivan. "We wish our colleagues at Keysight continued success as leaders in electronic measurement."



"Agilent is also relaunching itself with a strengthened focus on life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets," said Agilent President and Chief Operating Officer Mike McMullen. "We are excited about the promise of the 'new Agilent.' We are in the right markets, and our technologies, products, software, services, consumables and, most of all, talented teams empower our laboratory customers in improving the human condition and the quality of life."



McMullen will assume the role of Agilent CEO in March 2015 when Sullivan, who has announced he will retire at the end of FY15, becomes an advisor to the company.