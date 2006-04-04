Assembléon & Yamaha extend partnership

Assembléon, a 100% subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics, and Yamaha IM are extending their strategic Pick & Place partnership for another three years.

The agreement covers the global SMD placement market, band includes development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service.



The cooperation between Assembléon and Yamaha IM began in 1987, when Assembléon launched the companies' first mutual product, the CSM46. Since then, the partnership has been regularly extended, with now more than 18 years of close and continuous cooperation.

