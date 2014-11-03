© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Change of management in LPKF Plastic Welding division

Frank Brunnecker, the head of the Plastic Welding Equipment product division, has left the LPKF Group. His amicable departure took place in mutual agreement.

As Mr. Brunnecker's successor, Lars Ederleh, will be taking over a managing role in the product division at the offices in Fürth. Alongside Markus König, who is currently the manager of the Operations and Technology divisions, Ederleh will be in charge of business, service, marketing and sales matters.



Ederleh has worked in the LPKF Group for over 13 years. Before taking on this new post, he was the CEO of LaserMicronics GmbH, a group subsidiary which provides services in the area of industrial micromaterial processing.