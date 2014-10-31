© kornwa dreamstime.com

Neways appoints COO - starts search for new CFO

Neways has appointed Adrie van Bragt as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Neways Board of Directors, effective 1 January 2015.

Adrie van Bragt has worked at Neways since 1992, with the last 10 years as statutory director of operating company Neways Advanced Applications.



One of the reasons for the Supervisory Board’s decision to expand the Neways Board of Directors is the recent acquisition of BuS Group. Neways will be able to generate a number of synergies from this acquisition. Realising these synergies will require extra efforts from the Board of Directors. One of Adrie van Bragt’s priorities will be the continued development and improvement of the operational activities of the various operating companies.



Also, CFO Vincent de Bok announced earlier this month has decided to step down as a member of the Board of Directors of Neways in the course of 2015.



Vincent de Bok’s departure at his own request and in close consultation with the company marks the end of a 17-year career on the Neways Board of Directors, with the last 11 years as CEO/CFO, a position Vincent de Bok has carried out in close cooperation with Huub van der Vrande, CEO/COO, since 2003.



Taking into account the departure of Vincent de Bok, the distribution of tasks within the Board of Directors will change somewhat with the arrival of Adrie van Bragt. Huub van der Vrande will, as CEO, continue to be responsible for overall management and commercial matters. Vincent de Bok’s successor will be appointed CFO. As COO, Adrie van Bragt will be responsible for operational matters. Neways has already started the selection procedure for Vincent de Bok’s successor.