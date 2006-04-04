Electrolube appoints Thai distributor

Electrolube, a UK-based manufacturer of electro-chemicals for electronics and industrial manufacturing, has announced a new collaborative relationship with N-THAI Electronics (Thailand) Co, Ltd.

N-THAI will represent Electrolube's product range throughout Thailand. Based in the capital Bangkok, N-THAI Electronics (a member of NIE Group) operates throughout South East Asia, offering a range of bareboard and assembly products to the printed circuit fabrication and assembly industries.



Ron Jakeman, Managing Director of Electrolube, comments, 'N-THAI Electronics is a highly respected supplier to the electronics industry. We are very pleased to enter this collaboration and trust their expertise to significantly expand our product range in Thailand.'



This new relationship allows Electrolube products to be distributed more efficiently throughout this region of the world.