© evertiq

Simpro buys controlling share in Noca

Simpro Holding AS has agreed with Q-Free ASA and Noca Holding AS on the transfer of their shares in the electronics manufacturer Noca AS. The transfer represents a 53.48% stake in the company.

Simpro Holding already has 100% ownership in the electronics manufacturer Simpro AS and 20% interest in the product development company Prevas Development AS.



The company sees this as part of its growth strategy, the ambition to be the preferred provider of electronics manufacturing and electro-mechanical assembly services.



According to Erik Dragset, CEO of Simpro, this will open new market opportunities both domestically and internationally. The company will now be able to take on more complex and extensive projects for both existing and new customers.