© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

RocTool signes global license agreement with Flextronics

Flextronics began using RocTool technologies in 2011. However, the new global license expands the agreement to include RocTool latest injection molding processes.

François Barbier, president of Global Operations and Components at Flextronics stated, “We are happy to expand our partnership with RocTool as well as increasing the molding processes and capabilities that we provide our valued OEM customers.”



Flextronics molding capabilities include injection molding and compression molding, that include the latest ‘Heat and Cool’ technologies from RocTool.



Alexandre Guichard, RocTool Chairman stated, “Combining our unique technology with Flextronics impressive molding capabilities on a global scale should create new opportunities and bring to the OEMs a relevant manufacturing solution.”