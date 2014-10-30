© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Plexus keeps on trucking

Plexus ended the year with a bang. The EMS-provider continues to see its revenues and profit increase.

For the forth quarter of 2014, Plexus revenues hit USD 666 million, relative to the company's guidance of USD 645 to USD 675 million. And the company's gross profit amounted to USD 62,6 million, up from USD 54,5 million during the same period in 2013.



For the full fiscal year of 2014, Plexus saw its revenues increase 6.7% to USD 2.4 billion. Gross Profit for the full year 2014 was USD 225.5 million, up from USD 213.1 million during 2013.



"Fiscal fourth quarter revenues were USD 666 million, an increase of 7.4% from the prior quarter and 17.3% from the comparable quarter last year, setting a record revenue level for the Company. This strong growth quarter contributed to record revenues of USD 2.4 billion for the full fiscal year, an increase of 6.7% over the prior year. Return on invested capital was 15.2%, representing an economic return of 420 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 11%," Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO.