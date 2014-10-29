© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 29, 2014
Saab won a contract from US underwater hazardous device teams
Saab has won a contract to deliver a Water Borne Improvised Explosive Device Remotely Operated Vehicle (WBIEDROV) in cooperation with the U.S. Underwater Hazardous Device Team’s (UHDT), Technical Support Working Group (TSWG).
The aim of this project is to deliver to the UHDT an increased capability that will tackle the growing threat from Improvised Explosive Devices in the US domestic maritime domain. The WBIEDROV will tackle the challenging underwater environment of the ship’s hull and jetty search and be able to defeat the IED in situations while maintaining station in a current.
“This is a perfect example of how Saab combines military and commercial technology already in place within Saab to develop new products. We hope to follow the huge strides that have been made on land in the area of Remote IED Disposal over the past ten years and to address the problem of underwater security. This is a significant challenge, but de-risking the maritime IED threat is an essential task, says Agneta Kammeby, Head of Saab’s business unit Underwater Systems.
“This is a great example of Saab’s ability to leverage the advanced technology and high competence providing leading edge capabilities and solutions to our U.S. Defenders”, concludes Lars Borgwing, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA, LLC.
