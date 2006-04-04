Cookson closes sale of ceramic fibre business

Further to its press release of 22 February 2006 Cookson Group plc ("Cookson"), the leading materials science company, confirms that on 31 March 2006 it completed the sale of its Ceramic Fibres business.

Cookson's Ceramic Fibres operations in Tennessee, USA and Poland were sold to The Morgan Crucible Company plc for a cash consideration of $21 million (£12 million) and Cookson's 50% shareholding in its joint venture in Mexico was sold to its joint venture partner, Grupo Nutec S.A. de C.V. for a cash consideration of $2 million (£1 million).