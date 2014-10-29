© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ZOLL to acquire Impact Instrumentation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, has signed an agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Impact Instrumentation, a manufacturer of respiratory care products.

The acquisition complements ZOLL’s portfolio of lifesaving equipment for military applications, including monitors and defibrillators. Impact is a supplier of transport ventilators to the U.S. military. With the addition of the Impact Instrumentation product line, ZOLL will now offer solutions to optimize circulation, cardiac rhythm, and ventilation when caring for critically ill patients, particularly those serving in the armed forces.



“ZOLL has partnered with the U.S. military for over 30 years, with an emphasis on advancing resuscitation and critical care technology,” said Jonathan A. Rennert, President of ZOLL. “Impact’s strong alignment with ZOLL’s existing military sales channel allows us to further expand our efforts to provide products known for the highest reliability in clinical performance and versatility to those serving in the military.”