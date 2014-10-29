© baloncici dreamstime.com

EDI to establish new global innovation center

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), will open its global innovation center and headquarters in the Silicon Valley.

An office location has been selected in Milpitas, California, EDI expects to open its new offices in January 2015.



"By establishing the Silicon Valley Innovation Center, EDI is well prepared to support new market and customer opportunities,” said CEO Joerg Ferchau. “Our goal is to create an open, collaborative innovation center that inspires EDI team members, our partners, and the industry at large to push the boundaries of clean tech innovation. The Silicon Valley represents the epitome of technology advancement-something we are deeply committed to at EDI. We are thrilled to be near some of the world’s leading technology brands.”



The new global headquarters brings together EDI’s research and development teams, sales, marketing, and administration in 30'000 square feet of space dedicated to its development, manufacturing, and global operations.



In addition to housing the company’s corporate and administrative functions, EDI will launch a new Innovation Center where its technology team will collaborate directly with customers to build “world’s first” PHEV and EV solutions.