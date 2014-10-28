© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Ichia chooses latest Orbotech DI System

Ichia Technologies has selected Orbotech as their vendor-of-choice for their newest DI system, the Nuvogo 800.

The system has a multi-wave laser to support a range of resist types for production flexibility, reducing overall costs per print. Supported by Orbotech’s Large Scan Optics (LSO) Technology for high depth-of-focus, Nuvogo 800 delivers unmatched throughput of up to 7'000 panels per day, setting a new standard in direct imaging for high-end mass production.



“Our investment in the Nuvogo 800 is our endorsement of our long and rewarding partnership with Orbotech, who have been our vendor-of-choice for our DI, AOR and AOI solutions over the years”, stated the management team at Ichia. “We are very excited with the performance of the Nuvogo 800 - it supports our most advanced fine line and thin flex applications using Modified Semi-Additive Process (MSAP) for higher yields and productivity.”



“We are very pleased to have been selected by Ichia for our newest DI system, the Nuvogo 800,” said Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. “DI provides significant advantages to the production of today’s thinner, lighter and more sophisticated electronic devices. As Ichia continues to increase its manufacturing productivity, Orbotech’s DI system will play a critical role as an enabling solution for manufacturing complex designs at high volume.” He added, “We are confident that the Nuvogo 800 will enable Ichia to lower costs and achieve thickness reduction at unprecedented speed and quality levels.”