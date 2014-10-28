© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Fire at Birla Ericsson Optical

Birla Ericsson Optical, a company working in the design and production of fibre optic cables in collaboration with Ericsson Cables AB, has has a fire accident at is Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, India plant.

The company informs that a fire erupted in the optical fibre storage area inside the factory premises of the company's Rewa plant during the morning hours of October 27, 2014. Fire brigades were worked to control the fire which was fully brought under control before noon.



As a result, stocks of optical fibre stored inside the factory premises have been destroyed and the actual assessment of loss is under progress. Normal production is expected to be resumed within 2-3 days.