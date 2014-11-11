© olgalis dreamstime.com Analysis | November 11, 2014
China’s lighting E-commerce market becomes largest LED distribution channel
China’s e-commerce market scale has reached US $445.1 billion in 2014, and fundamentally changed consumers’ daily habits.
The emergence of the e-commerce industry, has made establishment of online shops a top priority for LED manufacturers, according to LEDinside, a research subsidiary of the Taipei-based market intelligence company TrendForce.
“The lighting e-commerce market scale in China has reached US $2.4 billion in 2014, and amounted to 14.4% revenue share among all distribution channels,” said Figo Wang, Senior Analyst of LEDinside. “As LED lighting products continue to sellout online, the online lighting market is expected to grow well into 2017, with Internet sales estimated to reach 30% to become the largest LED lighting distribution channel, and overtake traditional lighting distribution channels including construction project and luminaire retail shops.”
E-commerce channels in China are gradually transitioning from C2C (Consumers to Consumers) models to B2C (Business to Consumers), which can be especially seen in the lighting e-commerce segment, said Wang. Lighting e-commerce sales from B2C models reached 55% above C2C’s 45%, according to latest statistics compiled by LEDinside.
Analysis based on China’s e-commerce platforms indicate Tmall.com has been most successful in its lighting e-commerce business, and has a market share of 54% in the B2C market. Top three LED luminaire manufacturers in terms of online revenue are Opple, NVC Lighting and Xiamen Aoduo lllumination, while three major players for LED lamps are Philips, Opple, and NVC Lighting. JD.com is the second largest lighting e-commerce platform with a market share of 19.2%, but its sales volume and brands represented are much lower than Tmall.com. It will be difficult for newcomers, such as other e-commerce platforms, to make significant breakthroughs in the short term as Tmall.com and JD.com firmly establish their market positions as leaders in the lighting e-commerce sector. Other e-commerce platforms have also placed value on the lighting market, and are trying to attract lighting manufacturers to invest.
“The lighting e-commerce market scale in China has reached US $2.4 billion in 2014, and amounted to 14.4% revenue share among all distribution channels,” said Figo Wang, Senior Analyst of LEDinside. “As LED lighting products continue to sellout online, the online lighting market is expected to grow well into 2017, with Internet sales estimated to reach 30% to become the largest LED lighting distribution channel, and overtake traditional lighting distribution channels including construction project and luminaire retail shops.”
E-commerce channels in China are gradually transitioning from C2C (Consumers to Consumers) models to B2C (Business to Consumers), which can be especially seen in the lighting e-commerce segment, said Wang. Lighting e-commerce sales from B2C models reached 55% above C2C’s 45%, according to latest statistics compiled by LEDinside.
Analysis based on China’s e-commerce platforms indicate Tmall.com has been most successful in its lighting e-commerce business, and has a market share of 54% in the B2C market. Top three LED luminaire manufacturers in terms of online revenue are Opple, NVC Lighting and Xiamen Aoduo lllumination, while three major players for LED lamps are Philips, Opple, and NVC Lighting. JD.com is the second largest lighting e-commerce platform with a market share of 19.2%, but its sales volume and brands represented are much lower than Tmall.com. It will be difficult for newcomers, such as other e-commerce platforms, to make significant breakthroughs in the short term as Tmall.com and JD.com firmly establish their market positions as leaders in the lighting e-commerce sector. Other e-commerce platforms have also placed value on the lighting market, and are trying to attract lighting manufacturers to invest.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments