MakerBot expands distribution and sales to South Africa

MakerBot is expanding its footprint to the African continent with the addition of Rectron South Africa as its first distribution partner in Africa.

Rectron is a South African ICT and consumer electronics distributor. Under the agreement, Rectron will distribute all MakerBot products, including the newest generation of 3D printers: the MakerBot Replicator Desktop 3D Printer, the MakerBot Replicator Mini Compact 3D Printer, and the MakerBot Replicator Z18 3D Printer. Rectron will also distribute the MakerBot Replicator 2X Experimental 3D Printer, the MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner, and MakerBot Filaments and accessories.



“We are excited to partner with Rectron SA to add to MakerBot’s growing network of authorized international distributors and resellers,” noted Mark Schulze, vice president of sales for MakerBot. “Expanding our global footprint and accessibility to our products is a very important step toward the goal of providing access to MakerBot 3D printing products throughout the world.”