© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | October 27, 2014
EMS in 2014: Cautious optimism
What happened with the EMS industry in 2013? And where can we expect the industry to go from here?
Electronics components and systems are important for the industrial landscape of the region. Despite the strategic benefit of establishing a production facility in Central and Eastern Europe as an access point to the rest of Europe, the European Electronics industry faces fierce global competition, high research costs and fast technological development. This encourages companies to seek strategic partnerships in order to pool resources and remain competitive.
The decline for EMS in the final quarter of 2012 was more significant than predicted, as OEMs stalled order into 2013, or even cancelled orders on top of a weak economy. The 2013 followed a similar path to the of 2012 as as we look forward to 2014 and beyond, the EMS industry continues to face a period of uncertainty with limited visibility. OEMs are therefore reassessing their manufacturing strategies, which encourages some to increase their level of outsourcing or even exit manufacturing entirely. This is good news for EMS providers due to increased demand for their services and despite the volatility that is typical for the EMS market, developments in recent months have been positive.
The uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of the global economic recovering still affects the industry. For 2014, total European revenues for the EMS market are forecasted to show modest decline. Western European is forecasted to grow 0.8%, which is not offset by the 1.4% decline in Central Eastern Europe.
© MPCF
Although at a reduced level of production, major EMS providers retain a regional manufacturing presence in Western Europe; the majority of European manufacturing is now located in CEE. As global EMS companies often acquired these facilities through acquisition of major European OEMs, they offer the same capabilities as regional players but can rely on global resources to support growth.
Some end markets, in particular Healthcare/LIfe Sciences and Commercial Aerospace, have shown strong growth recently. Outsourcing of product development, manufacturing and after-market services is expected to continue growing in these sectors.
The positive trend of the industry is also reflected in sustainable EBITDA margins of above 4%. After the dip in the second quarter of 2013, margins have been increasing, reaching the highest level of the year at 5.12% in Q4.
The industry as a whole has experienced changes in the landscape due to acquisitions and exits. One of the largest transactions was the acquisition of CTS Corporation’s EMS segment by Benchmark Electronics, with a transaction value of EUR 55 million. Despite recent positive industry developments, electronics manufacturers still exhibit cautious optimism.
-----
Roman Göd, Managing Partner at MP Corporate Finance, will talk about the EMS industry and underlying M&A trends during TEC Munich in January 2015. More information about TEC Munich can be found here.
The decline for EMS in the final quarter of 2012 was more significant than predicted, as OEMs stalled order into 2013, or even cancelled orders on top of a weak economy. The 2013 followed a similar path to the of 2012 as as we look forward to 2014 and beyond, the EMS industry continues to face a period of uncertainty with limited visibility. OEMs are therefore reassessing their manufacturing strategies, which encourages some to increase their level of outsourcing or even exit manufacturing entirely. This is good news for EMS providers due to increased demand for their services and despite the volatility that is typical for the EMS market, developments in recent months have been positive.
The uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of the global economic recovering still affects the industry. For 2014, total European revenues for the EMS market are forecasted to show modest decline. Western European is forecasted to grow 0.8%, which is not offset by the 1.4% decline in Central Eastern Europe.
© MPCF
Although at a reduced level of production, major EMS providers retain a regional manufacturing presence in Western Europe; the majority of European manufacturing is now located in CEE. As global EMS companies often acquired these facilities through acquisition of major European OEMs, they offer the same capabilities as regional players but can rely on global resources to support growth.
Some end markets, in particular Healthcare/LIfe Sciences and Commercial Aerospace, have shown strong growth recently. Outsourcing of product development, manufacturing and after-market services is expected to continue growing in these sectors.
The positive trend of the industry is also reflected in sustainable EBITDA margins of above 4%. After the dip in the second quarter of 2013, margins have been increasing, reaching the highest level of the year at 5.12% in Q4.
The industry as a whole has experienced changes in the landscape due to acquisitions and exits. One of the largest transactions was the acquisition of CTS Corporation’s EMS segment by Benchmark Electronics, with a transaction value of EUR 55 million. Despite recent positive industry developments, electronics manufacturers still exhibit cautious optimism.
-----
Roman Göd, Managing Partner at MP Corporate Finance, will talk about the EMS industry and underlying M&A trends during TEC Munich in January 2015. More information about TEC Munich can be found here.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments