Saab and Brazil sign contract for Gripen NG

Saab has signed a contract with the Brazilian Federal Government (Ministry of Defense through the Aeronautics Command, COMAER) covering the development and production of 36 Gripen NG fighter aircraft for the Brazilian Air Force.

The total order value is approximately SEK 39.3 billion (EUR 4.2 billion). Saab and COMAER have also signed an Industrial Co-operation contract to deliver substantial technology transfer from Saab to Brazilian industry.



Brazil selected the Gripen NG to be its next-generation fighter aircraft, through the F-X2 evaluation programme. Since then all parties have negotiated to finalise a contract.



Saab and COMAER have signed a contract for the development and production of 36 Gripen NG fighter aircraft, plus related systems and equipment. The programme comprises 28 single-seat and eight two-seat Gripen NG. The total order value is approximately SEK 39.3 billion EUR 4.2 billion).



Saab and COMAER have also signed a contract for industrial co-operation projects, including technology transfer to Brazilian industry, to be performed over approximately ten years.



“We are proud to stand side-by-side with Brazil in this important programme. There is already a long and successful history of industrial co-operation between our two countries, and this historic agreement takes that partnership to a new level”, says Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of Saab’s Board of Directors.

Gripen NG deliveries to the Brazilian Air Force will be undertaken from 2019 to 2024.