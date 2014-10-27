© adam121 dreamstime.com

Benchmark Electronics results exceed Q3 Guidance

Benchmark Electronics revenue for the third quarter amounted to USD 731 million, and increase of 2% from the previous quarter, and an increase of 22% from Q3 2013.

Net income income for the third quarter of 2014 amounted to USD 17 million, which is a decrease from the second quarter of USD 22 million, and a decrease compared to Q3 2013 of USD 24 million.



Benchmark's operating margin was 3% during the third quarter, down from 3.8% during the second quarter, and down compared to one year ago when it hit 4.9%.



"We are pleased with the solid performance of our teams during the third quarter as we have continued to support new program ramps and acquisition-integration activities. Additionally, the third quarter business development efforts provided strong bookings with significant production and engineering wins. Despite recent uncertainty in global markets, we are well positioned to execute our strategic plan and continue driving profitable growth," President and CEO Gayla J. Delly commented.