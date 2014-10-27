© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mentor Graphics appoints Vice President for PCB design

Mentor Graphics has appointed A.J. Incorvaia to the role of vice president and general manager of the company's Board Systems Division.

Incorvaia was recently vice president of the PCB and IC Packaging Group at Cadence Design Systems. Other responsibilities during his sixteen years at Cadence included vice president of Product Development, and engineering group director. Prior to Cadence, Incorvaia held software development and management positions at Viewlogic and Digital Equipment Corporation. He holds a B.S in Computer Science from Rochester Institute of Technology, and an M.S in Computer Science and Software Engineering from George Mason University.



"Mentor Graphics has a strong, proven track record of leadership in PCB systems design," said A.J. Incorvaia. "I am excited to be joining an organization that is committed to its customers' success and is forward-thinking in delivering world-class technologies to the electronics industry."



"A.J. has a deep and comprehensive knowledge of the PCB/EDA industry, and a demonstrated focus on serving customers and improving software quality," said Henry Potts, vice president and general manager of the company's Systems Design group, which comprises several Mentor divisions. "Mentor already has leading market share in PCB, and under A.J.'s direction we anticipate a strong momentum to further increase that leadership."