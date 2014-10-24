© mopic _dreamstime.com

Foxconn looking to set up a display plant

EMS-giant Foxconn, which we all know is making most of the worlds iPhone, is reportedly planning to build a new manufacturing facility in northern China, a facility that would manufacture screens for the phones.

The company is in discussions with the government of Zhengzhou – some 750 kilometres south of Beijing – about a possible investment, according to the Wall street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.



The investment could be as big as USD 5.7 billion, and discussions regarding how it should be divided is taking place between the two parties. Whether or not Apple will be involved in this is still uncertain, the report continues.