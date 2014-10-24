© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

EN 300 328 V1.8.1 Standard brings new requirements for wireless products

The new requirements of the EN 300 328 V1.8.1 standard are to become mandatory for all products in the unlicensed 2.4 - 2.4835 GHz radio frequency band from 1 January 2015.

Updated; March 19, 2015 11:58 AM

Products typically covered by this standard include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee devices or devices using proprietary protocols. This applies to both suppliers and users, besides, there are no exceptions; all modules or devices must comply with this new standard from 31 December 2014.



Key changes of V1.8.1 are the limitation of the duty cycle and adaptive frequency hopping LBT (listen before talk). EN 300 328 v1.81 also includes amended rules and significant new test methodology that effect i.e. the CE declaration of conformity. Since the devices must be tested for the right frequency before sale, the FBDi stresses in this context the limited availability of accredited testing laboratories.