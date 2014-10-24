© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Mikron expects lower result for 2014

In the third quarter of 2014, the Mikron Group felt the effects of the general reticence on the global capital goods markets strongly in some areas.

Capacity utilisation in the Automation business segment remains decent overall as the order backlog is still good. However, a lack of new orders in the Machining business segment in recent months has resulted in an unsatisfactory level of capacity utilization at certain sites. Against this backdrop, for the 2014 financial year Mikron now expects positive, but lower EBIT compared with 2013.



In the first nine months of 2014, the Mikron Group reported order intake of EUR 160.9 million (first nine months of 2013: EUR 154.5 million) with sales coming to EUR 146.8 million (first nine months of 2013: EUR 147.8 million). Solid demand for assembly systems, especially in the US, contrasted with a sharp decrease in order intake for large-scale projects of rotary transfer machines. As a result, the available capacity was not sufficiently utilised, particularly at the plant in Agno, Switzerland, the company writes in a press statement.



The company states that uncertain development in the various sales markets will continue to have a major impact on capacity utilisation at the individual sites and the Group's profitability. The Automation business segment is expected to continue to perform well. Overall, the Group still anticipates a slight rise in sales for the 2014 business year. Given the circumstances, however, EBIT is expected to fall.