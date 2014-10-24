© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Teledyne acquires Oceanscience

One of Teledyne Technologies' subsidiary has acquired the business and substantially all of the assets of The Oceanscience Group.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Oceanscience designs and manufactures marine sensor platforms and unmanned surface vehicles. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Major products include remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment vehicles used for current measurement, seafloor mapping and analysis of physical parameters such as salinity.



“Through the acquisition of Oceanscience, as well as the recent investment in Ocean Aero and the pending acquisition of Bolt Technology and its Seabotix division, we will have significantly broadened Teledyne’s portfolio of remotely-operated and autonomous marine systems,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Specifically, Oceanscience adds unmanned surface vessels to our line of profiling floats, battery-powered autonomous underwater vehicles and market-leading autonomous gliding vehicles.”



Ron George, President of Oceanscience, said, “After working closely with Teledyne for 16 years, the entire Oceanscience team is excited about the opportunity to continue developing innovative, industry-leading products and to accelerate the company’s growth as part of Teledyne.”