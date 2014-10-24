© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Kitron signs framework agreement with Speed Identity

Kitron's subsidiary Kitron AB, in Jönköping, Sweden, has signed a three-year framework agreement with Speed Identity AB for production and related services for its biometric identification systems.

The agreement has an estimated value of at least SEK 30 million (EUR 3.2 million) during the three years, with options of prolonging.



"The proximity to the supplier as well as the efficiency and flexibility that Kitron shows in all processes, plus the technical experience that Kitron has within optics, have been important for us when selecting Kitron as a new suppliers for our products," said Ulf Berg, CEO of Speed Identity AB.



"We are very satisfied that Kitron has been selected as a supplier by Speed Identity, in a highly-qualified procurement process, and that we have signed a long-term frame agreement. We are looking forward to starting production towards the end of the year," said Nils-Gunnar Fransson, sales and marketing manager of Kitron AB.