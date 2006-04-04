Enics to transfer production<br>from Sweden to Estonia

The Finnish-Swiss EMS provider Enics has entered an agreement with two of its major customers to transfer manufacturing of their products from Sweden to Estonia.

It is yet uncertain how much of the two companies manufacturing Enics is transfering but according to the local Swedish newspaper VLT the value of the transferred manufacturing services is estimated to between 1.5 and 4 MEUR a year.



Any reduction of the company's workforce has not yet been discussed but the 35 part time workers may risk an extension of their contract.