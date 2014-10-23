© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Teledyne Labtech invests in new equipment

The Teledyne Labtech facility in Presteigne, UK, has recently completed installation of a new Shadow Line processing equipment in support of increased production requirements.

The Line is designed to primarily handle PTFE laminates but is capable of handling the total factory throughput requirement, delivering improved yields, technically higher quality products and improved order processing benefits for customers.



Adele MacLachlan, Labtech General Manager, said “This investment will support our leading edge capability in processing thinner PTFE substrates for our customers in the defence and aerospace markets while allowing us to meet increasing market demand for smaller and greater complexity products.”