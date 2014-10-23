© cacaroot dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 23, 2014
Partnertech stays in the red
Swedish EMS provider Partnertech continues to post negative figures, 2014 has proven to be a rather troublesome year for the manufacturer.
Sales increased slightly in the third quarter compared to the same period 2013. The operating profit of SEK -6 million was affected by continued lower volumes both in the Systems Integration and Metal Precision divisions.
Net sales amounted to SEK 530 million, compared to 528 million during the same period in 2013. The company's operating profit totaled at SEK -6 million, which is a decrease from Q313's 11 million. All and all, Partnertech's third quarter resulted in a SEK -10 million loss
“During the third quarter the Electronics division reported a strong growth of 14% but ramp-up costs for the operations in China affected operating profit negatively. In the Systems Integration division several of our customers have shown increased activity but the results of this did not yet materialize in the quarter and volumes were still lower than the same period last year,” said president and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.
“The restructuring program in the Metal Precision division continued as planned and full impact is expected in the fourth quarter. We have received positive signals from both the Defense segment and Oil& Gas. After the quarter end we have signed a significant framework agreement which will increase capacity utilization at the units in the Metal Precision division. The quarter started slowly with a difficult market situation but with an increased activity from our customers the quarter ended strong. Altogether, this has increased our ability to improve profitability in the coming quarters,” Leif Thorwaldsson concluded.
-----
SEK 1 = EUR 0.10862 (Oanda 2014-10-23)
Net sales amounted to SEK 530 million, compared to 528 million during the same period in 2013. The company's operating profit totaled at SEK -6 million, which is a decrease from Q313's 11 million. All and all, Partnertech's third quarter resulted in a SEK -10 million loss
“During the third quarter the Electronics division reported a strong growth of 14% but ramp-up costs for the operations in China affected operating profit negatively. In the Systems Integration division several of our customers have shown increased activity but the results of this did not yet materialize in the quarter and volumes were still lower than the same period last year,” said president and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.
“The restructuring program in the Metal Precision division continued as planned and full impact is expected in the fourth quarter. We have received positive signals from both the Defense segment and Oil& Gas. After the quarter end we have signed a significant framework agreement which will increase capacity utilization at the units in the Metal Precision division. The quarter started slowly with a difficult market situation but with an increased activity from our customers the quarter ended strong. Altogether, this has increased our ability to improve profitability in the coming quarters,” Leif Thorwaldsson concluded.
-----
SEK 1 = EUR 0.10862 (Oanda 2014-10-23)
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments