Alphatronics to close Danish office

Alphatronics Denmark restructures its Danish operations and expands the collaboration with its two Danish distributors.

The decision means that at the end of 2014, all activities in Denmark, including sales, support and logistics, will be handled by Alphatronics distribution partners EET Euro Parts A/S and Solar A/S. Alphatronics office in Randers closes 31.12.2014.



Alphatronics will continue to focus on product development in order to strengthen the company's growth ambitions, both in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe. At the beginning of the year the company started restructuring the R&D department, as well as a fine-tuning of the production company in the Netherlands. This, the company writes, has paved the way for both a faster introduction of new products to market and also ensuring quality standards.