New general manager for Enics Switzerland

Daniel Buser will be taking over the role as General Manager of Enics Switzerland from Sabina Romagnolo as of November 1, 2014.

Enics Switzerland’s current General Manager, Sabina Romagnolo, has decided to leave the company and take on a new challenge after 14 years of holding different management positions at Enics respectively at ABB/BBC and Elcoteq.



"In the last four years as General Manager continuous changes and striving for improvement have been a crucial part of my daily business. I am proud of the output and am grateful for the many positive and enriching experiences during my time at Enics. Now, the moment has come for a personal job change", says Sabina Romagnolo.



Daniel Buser is able to contribute 16 years of experience in Electronics Manufacturing Services. He says: "I am highly motivated to further develop the company with my team – Enics Switzerland is important to me and I am sure that we will stay a strong, valuable partner for our customers – today and in the future. We can provide a technologically exemplary low- to medium-volume/high-mix production, as considerable investments have been made in the years 2013 and 2014. As a specialist for the product life cycle management we offer likewise established services within new product introduction as well as after sales services. Furthermore, Enics Switzerland has highly competent and dedicated employees and through the Enics group we have access to a strong global network."



Hannu Keinänen, CEO and President Enics Group, is very pleased about the decision for the difficult succession of Sabina Romagnolo: "With Daniel Buser we have found an ideal successor for the position. He knows the company, the customers and the staff and has extensive experience and a well-proven track record in leading operations and production."