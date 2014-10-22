© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Celestica's CEO Craig Muhlhauser to retire

Celestica's President and CEO, Craig Muhlhauser, has informed the Board of Directors of his intent to retire as an officer and director of the company by the end of 2015.

Bill Etherington, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “On behalf of everyone at Celestica, I want to thank Craig for his exceptional leadership. Over the past eight years, the company has significantly strengthened its operational and financial performance, particularly in the areas of revenue diversification, profitability and balance sheet. Craig’s vision has positioned Celestica for a bright future, and we look forward to his continued leadership as we conduct our global search for his successor.”



“It has been a privilege to serve as Celestica’s CEO,” said Muhlhauser. “Celestica has a strong leadership team and a talented and dedicated group of employees, and together we have significantly strengthened the company’s position in the EMS industry in the eyes of our customers, employees and shareholders. With this positive momentum, I believe it is a good time to begin the transition to new leadership, and I look forward to continuing In my role over the next year and working with the board to ensure a smooth transition.”



The Board of Directors has formed a committee and engaged Spencer Stuart to support a comprehensive search process to identify the next CEO, considering both external and internal candidates.