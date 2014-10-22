© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

PRP Optoelectronics in strategic investment

PRP Technology Ltd – the holding company of PRP Optoelectronics – has enetered into a long-term strategic investment partnership with Veruth Holdings.

David Sheridan, Veruth’s Chairman, elaborates on this new venture: “PRP Technology represents our biggest single investment to date and we were very impressed by Robert Green, his team and the exciting technology that PRP is developing for international customers. We know that PRP has big plans for the future and we are delighted to be part of this.”



Robert Green, Chairman and CEO of PRP adds: “We are extremely pleased that Veruth has acknowledged the strong growth potential offered by PRP. We plan to use this investment to fund our continued product development and market diversification. We welcome Dr Stephen Reynolds to the Board and look forward to working closely with Stephen and David as PRP continues to go from strength to strength.”