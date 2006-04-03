GATEline to partner with Cadence

Sweden based GATEline AB, a provider of EDA solutions, announced that its Cadence Design Systems, Inc., product sales portfolio has expanded to include products from the Virtuoso custom design platform, Incisive® functional verification platform, and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) technologies.

As Cadence distributor since 1999, GATEline's role has been expanded to allow GATEline to offer pre-selected Cadence customers a broader portfolio of Cadence products fully supported by Cadence's customer support group.



In addition, GATEline will be expanding its sales model to include Cadence eDA Cards thereby providing GATEline customers with greater purchasing flexibility. Existing GATEline customers will now be able to work with GATEline for both their IC design needs, as well as their PCB tools.



“This expansion enables us to support our customers with a more complete design flow,” said Hans Lundberg, President and CEO of GATEline. “We now offer tools for designing and creating the silicon, putting the silicon into a package, and getting the finished chips onto a board.”



The Virtuoso platform enables the world's fastest, most silicon-accurate analog, custom digital, RF, and mixed-signal design. It is a comprehensive system that enables design teams to deliver silicon that meets all specifications, as well as their schedules. It includes a specification-driven environment, multi-mode simulation, accelerated layout, advanced silicon analysis, and a full-chip integration environment. The Virtuoso platform enables a "meet-in-the-middle" methodology that combines the speed of top-down design with the silicon accuracy of bottom-up design. Integrated into the Virtuoso platform are key Cadence DFM technologies for parasitic extraction and physical verification.



The Incisive platform provides a complete range of leading technologies coupled with proven methodologies and verification IP. It ensures that products will meet specifications, ship without defects, and arrive on time by removing productivity, predictability, and quality risks in the development process. Only the Incisive platform provides a unique verification management layer supporting plan and metric driven coordination of all verification activities across teams of specialists and execution platforms.



Cadence eDA Cards make it fast and convenient for customers to access a full range of software offerings-available 24 hours a day-over the Internet. Each eDA card provides instant access to the Cadence software library, allowing customers to order products, manage licenses, view eDA card details, and download software-anytime, anywhere.



“GATEline has proven to be a valuable partner in the PCB market space, and we are excited about expanding their sales role to allow them to better serve the greater challenges of our electronics customers in Sweden, Norway and Finland,” said Wendy Reeves Dunn, Vice President, Alternate Channels, Worldwide Field Organization, Cadence.