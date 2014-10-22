© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Xplore wins major US telecommunications deal

Xplore Technologies, a manufacturer rugged tablets, has received more than USD 6 million in purchase orders for the deployment of its fully-rugged Bobcat Windows tablet.

The tablets will be used by field service technicians in the telecommunications provider’s construction and engineering divisions.



“This order reaffirms Xplore’s decision to expand its product line of ultra-rugged tablets and include fully-rugged products,” said Mark Holleran, president and chief operating officer for Xplore Technologies. “The Bobcat was chosen because the simultaneous availability of so many features means the customer doesn’t have to compromise on functionality. These orders are the first in what we expect to be a project that will run into the tens of millions of dollars.”