© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Jenoptik delivers laser machines to automotive suppliers

Jenoptik is expanding its laser machine business in both these growth regions. In the 3rd quarter 2014, the Lasers & Material Processing division received several orders with a total volume of over EUR 10 million.

In the 3rd quarter 2014 Jenoptik experienced a high order intake for laser machines from the JENOPTIK-VOTAN A product line, which are used to process instrument panels for airbags. Clients, including new customers, are predominantly automotive suppliers from Asia and North America. The Jenoptik Lasers & Material Processing division will deliver laser machines to these customers with a total value of over EUR 10 million by the end of 2015. The laser machines will be manufactured in Jena.



“In view of the currently difficult market environment in Europe, these orders are a clear indication that our continuous internationalization strategy is paying off. They are also a good basis for our growth opportunities in the coming year”, says Michael Mertin, Jenoptik President & CEO.