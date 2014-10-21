© muehlbauer

Muehlbauer opens its second production plant in Asia

The Muehlbauer Group is opening its second Asian production plant in Wuxi, the Jiangsu Province of China to meet accelerating demands in Asia.

The 11'000 square meter plant will provide engineering support, local production capacity, improved technical training capabilities and an expanded spare stock to the Asia markets, especially China. The company also recognises the necessity to build a second plant in order to strengthen its presence and to capitalise on Asia region’s opportunities in the sector.



“With this strategic investment in Wuxi we want to thank our valuable customers in China and Asia for our trustful and successful partnership during the last 10 years. Now we are doing the next steps to further grow the synergies between Germany and China in the Semiconductor-, Smart Identification- and Flexible Solar Technologies. We will do our utmost to continuously improve our local presence with a highly skilled and customer oriented team in Wuxi” states Thomas Betz, Managing Director at Mühlbauer.



Currently, more than 60 highly trained employees are stationed in Wuxi and the target is to expand to more than 200 employees during the next years.