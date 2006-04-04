Fjord Media and Arrow confirm<br>strategic partnership

Fjord Media AS and Arrow have announced a strategic relationship under which Arrow is one of the preferred supplier partners for electronic products and associated supply chain and logistics support to the Norwegian-based start-up.

Founded in January 2005, Fjord Media has developed free4, the world's first multi-purpose system to address all the routing, optical transport and processing requirements for the broadcast, multimedia and telecom industries. Arrow has supported this development from concept, through prototyping and final implementation and, now, into volume manufacture.



In addition to supplying a broad range of semiconductor, passive and connector devices, Arrow has also provided Fjord Media with comprehensive supply chain support in terms of pricing, logistics and delivery and inventory management. Arrow FAEs have also played a key role in supporting Fjord Media's engineering team in the identification and selection of components optimised for the free4 application.



Fjord Media's free4 is a multi-purpose frame and control system that is designed to reduce inventory and minimise rack space by providing all routing, optical transport and processing needs. The first free4 products are scheduled to leave the Fjord Media production facility in Sandefjord, Norway, in March 2006.