© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Datwyler reinforces sales and distribution to the US automotive industry

Datwyler is acquiring a business to reinforce its Sealing Solutions Division’s sales and distribution organization for the US automotive industry.

Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire Keystone Holdings, the parent company of Columbia Engineered Rubber, Dayton, Ohio, USA. Completion of the agreement is scheduled for the end of October 2014 subject to compliance with customary closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Columbia Engineered Rubber specializes in the engineering, manufacturing, sales and distribution of custom rubber components and has long-standing relationships in the American automotive industry. Columbia Engineered Rubber is a natural extension to the Datwyler Group as it has a long-term relationship with Datwyler Sealing Solutions (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (former Zhongding Sealtech), which Datwyler acquired in China in 2012.



By acquiring Columbia Engineered Rubber, Datwyler is reinforcing its sales, distribution and engineering organization for the American automotive industry and other industrial markets. In addition, Datwyler will be able to offer US customers local engineering and prototyping services for rubber components.